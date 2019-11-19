  • Wilton Police Dispatcher William Whitman was sworn in as the Wilton Police Department's newest patrol officer on Wednesday, Nov. 13. He began his training at the Connecticut Police Academy on Friday, Nov. 15. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Wilton Police Dispatcher William Whitman was sworn in as the Wilton Police Department's newest patrol officer on Wednesday, Nov. 13. He began his training at the Connecticut Police Academy on Friday, Nov. 15.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
