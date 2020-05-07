Wilton’s coronavirus count, state reopening, elderly relief, blood plasma

WILTON — The coronavirus count in Wilton is up to 164. Statewide, there are 30,995, or 347 new laboratory-confirmed cases, with 12,455 in Fairfield County. There are 305 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The number of deaths in the state has risen to 2,718. Loss of life in Wilton remains at 31. The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has decreased by 55 patients. Hospitalization statewide is 1,445, with 489 in Fairfield County.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice reported that on a call with Gov. Ned Lamont and his staff, David Lehman, commissioner with the Department of Economic and Community Development shared that guidance for Phase 1 businesses, allowed to open on May 20, will be available this Friday.

DECD’s hope is that two weeks will be sufficient time for these businesses to obtain necessary personal protective equipment and disinfectants and to install the necessary physical barriers, she said.

Lehman emphasized they were being “very cautious” with this opening. Phase 2 has not yet been established, Vanderslice said.

The DECD is asking small business owners to respond to a small business reopening survey.

Lamont and the co-chairs of Reopen Higher Education discussed their recommendations for a phased-in reopening of Connecticut-based colleges, universities and boarding schools.

As is expected with all businesses, part of the plan includes making physical adjustments to ensure six feet of separation in all spaces.

A fillable application for Wilton’s Elderly and Disabled Homeowner Tax Relief Program is available online. The May 16 application deadline has been extended to July 15, but Vanderslice advises residents not to wait until the last minute. More information about the plan is available online.

For those who may have had the virus and recovered, Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals have each set up a blood plasma donation program to allow for this lifesaving treatment.

“As a friend wrote to me after having been in the hospital, ‘this virus is a monster’ and expressed their desire, when able, to give blood as many times as allowed,” Vanderslice said.

Information on blood plasma donation is available on the Western Connecticut Health Network website.

