Wilton’s Zero Waste Faire seeks exhibitors

Exhibitors are invited to book space for the Zero Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo which is happening on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Wilton High School Field House.

There will be a 20-percent discount for all exhibitors who complete registration in full by Dec. 31.

The expo is a special event designed to educate, inspire, entertain, and engage the town of Wilton and neighboring communities about zero waste and sustainable living.

Exhibitor categories include product demonstrations; farm and garden; reduce, reuse, compost; zero-waste living; nature education; zero-waste schools; municipal practices; zero-waste home and others.

Click HERE for more information and to register.