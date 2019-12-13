https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-s-Zero-Waste-Faire-seeks-exhibitors-14904641.php
Wilton’s Zero Waste Faire seeks exhibitors
Exhibitors are invited to book space for the Zero Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo which is happening on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Wilton High School Field House.
There will be a 20-percent discount for all exhibitors who complete registration in full by Dec. 31.
The expo is a special event designed to educate, inspire, entertain, and engage the town of Wilton and neighboring communities about zero waste and sustainable living.
Exhibitor categories include product demonstrations; farm and garden; reduce, reuse, compost; zero-waste living; nature education; zero-waste schools; municipal practices; zero-waste home and others.
