Wilton's Woodcock Nature Center offers wreaths for wildlife Jarret Liotta and Susan Shultz Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 10:44 a.m.
Jennifer Bradshaw, early childhood education coordinator, explains details to Laura Lynch of Wilton and her son Gavin, 6, at the Wreaths for Wildlife at the Woodcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Mac Duff, 6, of Ridgefield totes her wreath.
Jennifer Bradshaw, early childhood education coordinator, explains the contents of the kit to Amanda Duff of Ridgefield and her daughter Mac, 3, at the Wreaths for Wildlife at the Woodcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Owen Lynch, 6, of Wilton is happy with his wreath choice.
Amanda Duff of Ridgefield and her daughter Mac, 3, find their wreaths at the Wreaths for Wildlife at the Woodcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Gavin Lynch, 6, of Wilton, picks up his supplies at the Wreaths for Wildlife event at the Woodcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Jennifer Bradshaw, early childhood education coordinator, explains details to Laura Lynch of Wilton and her son Gavin, 6, at the Wreaths for Wildlife at the Woodcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
This year the Wreaths for Wildlife at the Woodcock Nature Center was done through pick-up to do at home, rather than people working on them there
Rachel Colantuono of Ridgefield makes her wreath choice at the Wreaths for Wildlife at the Woodcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
WILTON — Despite the restrictions of COVID-19 this holiday season, some local critters will not be going hungry thanks to the kindness of some area residents and the Woodcock Nature Center.
On Tuesday, Wreaths for Wildlife kits were distributed for pick-up. While previously the center had invited people in to work on their animal-friendly holiday creations there, this year people received the bulk of the requisite materials “to go.”
Jarret Liotta and Susan Shultz