Wilton’s Woodcock Nature Center collects material for Wreath Festival

Pine cones, fluffy grasses and other natural materials are sought by Woodcock Nature Center for its upcoming Wreath Festival. Pine cones, fluffy grasses and other natural materials are sought by Woodcock Nature Center for its upcoming Wreath Festival. Photo: Marie D. De Jesus / Houston Chronicle Photo: Marie D. De Jesus / Houston Chronicle Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton’s Woodcock Nature Center collects material for Wreath Festival 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Woodcock Nature Center’s popular Wreath Festival begins Dec. 2, but participants will be lacking decorations without contributions from the community.

While the nature center’s staff has been busy collecting materials, they are also seeking donations of nature’s decorative bounty. Specifically, the nature center is looking for donations of hydrangea, acorns, milkweed pods, pine cones, staghorn sumac, fluffy grasses, sedum heads, dusty miller, magnolia leaves, money plant leaves, lichen on sticks or by itself, seashells, honey locust pods, mossy bark and cinnamon sticks.

Donations may be left outside the on the steps of the nature center offices in bags or boxes. The offices are in the brown house at the end of the driveway of 56 Deer Run Road.

The nature center also welcomes volunteers to help with the event that will run through Dec. 14. Details are at woodcocknaturecenter.org.