Wilton’s Schoolhouse restaurant raises funds for employees

Tim LaBant, owner and chef of The Schoolhouse in Cannondale, is shown in an undated photo. He has started a GoFundMe page to benefit his employees who have been temporarily laid off. Tim LaBant, owner and chef of The Schoolhouse in Cannondale, is shown in an undated photo. He has started a GoFundMe page to benefit his employees who have been temporarily laid off. Photo: Dru Nadler / ST Photo: Dru Nadler / ST Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton’s Schoolhouse restaurant raises funds for employees 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Restaurant owner and chef Tim LaBant has started a GoFundMe page for the employees he has had to lay off during the COVID-19 crisis.

With a goal of $30,000, $14,000 has been raised as of Wednesday morning.

“As many of you know we have closed our doors temporarily and in the meantime have encouraged our employees to file for unemployment benefits,” LaBant wrote on the fundraising page. “Many of our beloved employees have been cooking and serving our guests for years. Many of you know them by name & have forged lasting friendships.”

LaBant said without knowing if “meaningful assistance” will be forthcoming from the government for restaurant workers, he is asking the community to help out employees of his two restaurants, The Schoolhouse and Parlor.

“Many have dedicated their lives and careers to serving others within the walls of our tiny restaurant and they are in need of a helping hand,” he wrote.

LaBant promised that 100 percent of the donations received will be given directly to his employees.

The chef, who grew up in Wilton, opened the Schoolhouse at Cannondale in a converted schoolhouse in Cannondale Village a decade ago. The Victorian-style building served as a one-room schoolhouse from the early 1870s to the late 1920s.

The award-winning restaurant is known for its locally sourced ingredients and LaBant has prepared farm-to-fork dinners for Wilton’s Community Celebrations at Millstone Farm.

He opened Parlor Pizza and Bar in the River Park Plaza in September of 2018.