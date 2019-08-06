Wilton’s Schneider raises thousands to fight cancer

Tom Schneider, a 28-year Wilton resident, was one of 6,800 participants this past weekend in the 40th Pan Mass Challenge, a two-day, 190-mile cycling fundraiser to benefit the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Some 4,500 people rode 190 miles from Sturbridge, Mass., to Bourne on day one and then traveled from Bourne to Provincetown on day two. Other routes covered 25 to 100 miles over both days.

This was the sixth time Schneider has ridden in this event, which last year raised $56 million and expects to exceed $60 million this year. It’s the largest cycling fundraiser of its kind in the U.S. With this year’s $60-million goal, the Challenge will have contributed over $700 million to Dana Farber since 1980. Thanks to sponsors who cover all expenses, 100 percent of all donations, which are deductible, go to Dana Farber.

“All riders share a passion for cycling and raising money to fight cancer,” Schneider said. “The camaraderie and commitment of all the riders, who are supported by over 4,000 volunteers, is truly inspiring.

“There is so much energy and enthusiasm being around people with the level of dedication to the same cause. Over 900 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors. It’s something I look forward to every year and which I hope to be able to continue riding for many years to come.”

Schneider raised just over $12,000 last year and hopes to do the same this year, having already hit $10,000 so far. For more information, visit www.pmc.org.