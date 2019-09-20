Wilton’s Random Acts of Kindness brings smiles to faces

Motorists and pedestrians making their way through Wilton Center this morning, Sept. 20, were surprised with a gift of a long-stemmed rose from police officers and members of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. They were were continuing an 18-year tradition of performing random acts of kindness. It is a joint venture of the Wilton Police Department and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

This tradition began shortly after Sept. 11, 2001 as a way of lifting the spirits of Wilton residents and those passing by. This gesture is intended to brighten the day of the recipient and encourage them to pass it on.

Roses were donated by Damselfly Designs at the Village Market. Handing them out were Capt. Rob Cipolla and Officer Frank Razzaria from the Wilton Police Department and John DiCenzo, Tom Sato, Julian Miranda, Camille Carriero, and Debra Hanson of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.