Wilton’s Post 86 is honored by American Legion

From left, Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore, Post 86 Judge Advocate Bud Boucher, Wilton Police Sgt. Arnault Baker, Capt. Rob Cipolla, Chief John Lynch, and Post 86 Commander Bill Glass at the awarding of Police Department of the Year Award at the 101st annual American Legion Department of Connecticut Convention, in Trumbull, July 12-14. less From left, Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore, Post 86 Judge Advocate Bud Boucher, Wilton Police Sgt. Arnault Baker, Capt. Rob Cipolla, Chief John Lynch, and Post 86 Commander Bill Glass at the awarding of Police ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / American Legion Post 86 Photo: Contributed Photo / American Legion Post 86 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton’s Post 86 is honored by American Legion 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 attended the 101st annual American Legion Department of Connecticut Convention, in Trumbull, July 12-14. The Department of Connecticut presented the Wilton Police Department with the Legion’s Police Department of the Year award, which was given to Chief John Lynch, Capt. Rob Cipolla and Sgt. Arnault Baker.

Post 86 received:

00% Membership Quota Award.

The Membership Retention Award.

The Henry S. Bialoglowy Plaque, for the greatest contibution to the display, promotion, presentation and education on the American flag.

The Joseph F. Mardu Plaque, for the most outstanding school awards program.

The Lewis E. Waller Plaque, for the greatest participation and work in caring for the homeless veteran.

Presentd by the national headquarters and signed by the National Commander Brett Reistad was the Team 100 Post Excellence Award, recognizing Post 86 and for its “unselfish Duty, Devotion, and Compassion towards [its] Fellow Men and Women.”