Wilton’s Peggy Reeves retires from state election position

Peggy Reeves, who has served as the state’s election director for the past eight years, is retiring from that position effective Aug. 1, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced today.

Reeves, who lives in Wilton, was elected state representative for the 143rd district in 2008 and served one term. Before that she was the town’s Democratic registrar of voters. She was appointed election director in 2011.

A board member of both the National Association of State Election Directors and the Electronic Registration Information Center, “Reeves is nationally recognized as one of the best election administrators in the United States,” a press release from Merrill’s office said.

“Peggy Reeves has helped Connecticut become a national leader in election administration,” said Merrill. “Peggy was instrumental in the implementation of critical election reforms like Election Day Registration, Online Voter Registration, and Automatic Voter Registration. Her commitment to ensuring that every eligible Connecticut citizen is able to register without barrier and every Connecticut voter can vote without obstacle has been unwavering, but it is her positive attitude and generous spirit that will be missed the most. I wish her the very best.”

Merrill also announced that long-time Office of the Secretary of the State Staff Attorney Ted Bromley will become Election Director effective Aug 2. Bromley will oversee the Legislation and Election Administration Division and serve as a liaison between the secretary of the state’s office and local election officials throughout the state.

Bromley, a graduate of Hobart College and Western New England School of Law, has been a staff attorney in the secretary of the state’s office since 2001. He is a member of the bar in both Connecticut and the District of Columbia.