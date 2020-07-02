Wilton’s Our Lady of Fatima congratulates graduates

WILTON — Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy held commencement exercises for its graduating eighth grade class on Friday evening, June 12.

Featured speakers were Clara and Gerry Davis, parents of a graduating student; and Stanley Steele, school principal. The event included a Mass celebrated in the church parking lot and homily offered by Our Lady of Fatima Church Pastor, the Rev. Reginald Norman.

Members of the Class of 2020 are: Veronica Bosco, Connor Bowron, Lauren Davis, Rico de Guzman, Mary Kate Doyle, Allison Edouard, Ava Fleming, Michael Meenan, Sofia Pace, Fabrizio Perez, Ava Robinson, James Scimeca, Chelsea St. Cloud, Rick Wang, and Alex Wong.

During the celebration, annual scholarships and awards were presented as follows:

Eugene Rooney Award: Chelsea St. Cloud.

School Board Scholarship Awards: Sofia Pace and Lauren Davis.

Speer Performing Arts Award: Chelsea St. Cloud.

The Phillip Lauria Jr. Memorial Award: Alex Wong.

The graduates will attend the following high schools in the fall: Fairfield College Preparatory School, Immaculate High School-Danbury, Lauralton Hall-Milford, New Canaan High School, Norwalk High School, Notre Dame High School-Fairfield, Saint Joseph High School-Trumbull, and Wilton High School.

Signs highlighting each graduating student have been placed in front of the school along Danbury Road.

The school is also celebrating the successful completion of a recent fundraising initiative to make up for a COVID-19-related budget shortfall. Members of the OLFCA community created a poignant video thanking their many supporters, which may be seen on the school’s website, olfacademy.org.