Music on the Hill's Summer Chorus will perform the music of Dvorak on July 25 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.

Music on the Hill presents its 17th Annual Summer Chorus with the choral music of Czech composer Antonin Dvorak on Thursday, July 25, 8-9:30 p.m., at St. Matthe’w Episcopal Church on New Canaan Road.

Works will be his Te Deum (Op. 103) and the Mass in D Major (Op. 86), both written in the 1890s as Dvorak turned his eye towards America and his time here. These works are not frequently performed and so provide a special experience for singers and audience alike to explore and celebrate his style and compositions. Strings, brass and timpani will accompany the chorus.

A suggested donation of $20 per person is suggested but not required. For information, email artistic director Ellen Dickinson at ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.