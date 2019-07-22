https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-s-Music-on-the-Hill-presents-Dvorak-14114233.php
Wilton’s Music on the Hill presents Dvorak
Photo: Contributed Photo / Music On The Hill
Music on the Hill presents its 17th Annual Summer Chorus with the choral music of Czech composer Antonin Dvorak on Thursday, July 25, 8-9:30 p.m., at St. Matthe’w Episcopal Church on New Canaan Road.
Works will be his Te Deum (Op. 103) and the Mass in D Major (Op. 86), both written in the 1890s as Dvorak turned his eye towards America and his time here. These works are not frequently performed and so provide a special experience for singers and audience alike to explore and celebrate his style and compositions. Strings, brass and timpani will accompany the chorus.
A suggested donation of $20 per person is suggested but not required. For information, email artistic director Ellen Dickinson at ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.
View Comments