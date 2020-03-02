Wilton’s Music on the Hill finishes in top 10 on Giving Day

WILTON — On the strength of its 179 donors, Music on the Hill was the top Wilton recipient of funds donated during Fairfield County Giving Day on Feb. 27. The organization raised $26,610.65, placing it 10th overall among the 390 participating nonprofits representing the arts, education, animal welfare, human services, housing and more.

The annual 24-hour online donation event, put on by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, raised $1.6 million from 12,666 donors. Since its inception in 2014, a total of $9.3 million has been raised from 97,065 total gifts for more than 1,500 nonprofits, according to the foundation.

Fifteen Wilton nonprofits participated this year, raising $45,942.

The organization with the most unique donors this year was Curtain Call, Inc., with 1,318. That achievement netted the Stamford theatrical group a $20,000 grand prize sponsored by Hearst Connecticut Media, bringing its total to $154,166.

Wildlife in Crisis, a wildlife rehabilitation organization in Weston, won the $15,000 grand prize for raising the most money — $81,085 from 172 donors. That prize was donated by Bridgeport Sound Tigers. (Curtain Call, Inc., raised the most money but organizations were only eligible to win one grand prize.)

Based at the WEPCO complex on New Canaan Road, Music on the Hill provides opportunities for choral musicians and singers, handbell ringers and instrumentalists to participate in performances, workshops and festivals, and social events with fellow music-lovers.

The organization supports five ensembles that perform six concerts each year. The ensembles include a Children’s Community Chorus, Summer Chorus, Festival Chorus, Chamber Chorus, and the Jubilate Ringers. For information, email info@musiconthehillct.org.

Other Wilton nonprofits participating in Giving Day included:

Animals in Distress, Inc. — $5,170.

Circle of Care for Families with Cancer — $2,750.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County — $2,120.

Wilton Singers — $2,075.

The Wilton Playshop — $1,585.

Woodcock Nature Center — $1,422.

Bernie & Murcer — Friends for Life — $865.

Trackside Teen Center — $710.

Stay at Home in Wilton — $680.

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation — $515.

Ambler Farm — $500.

Norwalk River Watershed Association — $490.

Wilton Go Green — $295.

SPED*NET Wilton — $155.