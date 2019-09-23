Wilton’s Minks to Sinks tag sale seeks donations

Tim Smith of Redding unloads furniture at this spring's Minks to Sinks donation and consignment drop-off. Donations and consignments for the fall sale benefiting the Family and Children's Agency in Norwalk may be dropped off Oct. 1-3.

While spring cleaning is an annual rite for some, fall cleaning has its merits, too, among them the opportunity to help others in need in more ways than one.

Minks to Sinks, the massive Wilton tag sale, is coming up next month and it is seeking donations and consignments of new or gently used items. The organizers are urging the sale’s devotees to clean out their closets, garages and attics.

The sale, which will be held Oct. 5-7, benefits Family & Children’s Agency, is a nonprofit human services organization that helps more than 13,000 people each year through its behavioral, mental health and addiction-recovery services; after-school programs; parenting education; homeless services, family counseling, specialized foster care, home care for older adults, and more

Bargain-hunters at past sales have scored Lillian August and Mitchell Gold furniture, Waterford crystal, Lenox china, Trek bikes, Cuisinart and KitchenAid appliances, Simon Pearce lamps, antiques and collectibles, kids toys, and clothing from brands like Lululemon, Brooks Brothers, Vineyard Vines, Kate Spade, Lilly Pulitzer, The North Face, and more.

Thousands of items will be for sale under the big white tents at the intersection of Route 7 and School Road.

Volunteers will be accepting donations and consignments under the tents at the following times:

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate or consign items is encouraged to go to the Minks to Sinks website, at minkstosinks.org, to review the list of items accepted before bringing their merchandise to the tents.

The sale begins Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bargain days are:

Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For information on Family and Children’s Agency, visit FamilyandChildrensAgency.org.