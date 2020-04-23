Wilton’s Middlebrook School wins national award

WILTON — For its work in reducing environmental impact, improving health and wellness, and offering effective environmental and sustainability education, Middlebrook School has been named a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. It is one of 39 schools nationwide and the only school in Connecticut to receive this recognition, which was announced on Earth Day, April 22.

Schools that receive this designation have been nominated by state education officials. Each year state educational agencies may nominate up to five early-learning through 12th-grade school or district candidates and one post-secondary institution.

First introduced in 2012, the program has honored 459 schools, 87 school districts, and 49 post-secondary schools.

In announcing the award, the Department of Education said, “These honorees are ensuring that their students learn to live, work, and play with sustainability and health in mind — not as an afterthought, but as an integral part of everything they undertake.”

Middlebrook was identified as “a pioneer in the sustainability movement.” Working from the ground up over the last four years, the school adopted a “growing green” initiative that focused on environmental habits in the cafeteria.

The school also joined Connecticut Green LEAF Schools and investigated where it was lacking in environmental and sustainability efforts. As a result, a sixth-grade Family and Consumer Science class was developed, and a 3,000-square-foot garden and 600-square-foot greenhouse — complete with rain barrels for water conservation — were installed to grow a variety of vegetables.

As part of their curriculum, students in seventh and eighth grade are afforded the opportunity to cook in the kitchen and work toward teaming up to devise their own menus.

Students, teachers and staff also set their sights on composting and recycling across the district with the Zero Waste Schools initiative, begun in 2017. In partnership with nonprofit Wilton Go Green and school lunch provider Chartwells Food Service, and with a slogan of “Warriors Won’t Waste,” the Zero Waste Schools program is designed to significantly reduce the amount of waste — primarily from cafeterias — that would otherwise be sent to landfills or for incineration.

Highly successful, it has led to a dramatic reduction in food waste — as much as 2,000 pounds per week, according to the award announcement. Collected food waste is brought to a facility where it is turned into compost.

A highlight of the program is the Zero Waste Week targeting environmental stewardship.

Adding to the school’s “greenness” are the rooftop solar panels that, along with those on top of Wilton High School, are contributing to substantial energy savings. According to the Green Ribbon report, as of September 2019, the district has saved $70,000 by capturing 1 million kWh of energy.

Indoors at Middlebrook, there are low-flow toilets in the bathrooms and water-bottle filling stations to discourage the use of single-use plastic water bottles.

For the future, the school’s Green Team plans to address single-use plastics in the cafeteria and hopes to install a dishwasher that will allow the use of reusable trays and flatware.