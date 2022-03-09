Wilton’s Maher gains support in bid for CT 26th Senate District

WILTON — Ceci Maher, a Democratic candidate for the State Senate 26th District, received a slew of endorsements from local women leaders on International Women’s Day on Tuesday.
Maher, a Wilton resident and Stamford native, is running to become the 10th woman of the State Senate’s 36 members. She looks to succeed state Sen. Will Haskell, who announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking reelection. Haskell said Wednesday that he is “thrilled” about the quality of each candidate who has stepped up thus far and is “wholeheartedly committed to keeping our Senate district blue.”