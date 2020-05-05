Wilton’s July 4 events are canceled

WILTON — The town’s Fourth of July festivities have been canceled. An annual celebration at the Wilton High School complex, the day traditionally features a number of events including a 5K road race, softball game, music, food, and fireworks.

The celebration was canceled in order to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus count in Wilton is up to 162. Statewide, there are 29,973 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 12,245 or 67 percent in Fairfield County. Those not yet assigned to a municipality number 312.

The death toll in the state has risen by 61 to 2,556, with 910 in Fairfield County. Wilton’s count remains at 31. The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has dropped for the 12th day in a row. Hospitalization statewide is down 24 to 1,464, and Fairfield County is down 7 to 507, according to the Dept. of Public Health.

For those in need, Vanderslice said an online program announced by Gov. Lamont called SkillUp CT offers online courses to recipients of unemployment.

