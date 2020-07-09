Wilton’s Fairview Farms makes comeback

WILTON — Wilton’s Fairview Farms has a new owner in town: Nikos Papadopoulos, who purchased the farm from the Vasale family.

Calling himself the modern-day renaissance man, Papadopoulos comes from a Greek family of farmers.

Arriving from Norwalk where he once lived with his grandmother, Papadopoulos was looking for the ultimate farmland where he could expand his passion. After being kicked out of the apartment due to having chickens in the backyard, he had to find a space to spread out with his feathery friends.

With the luck of having a mother in the real estate business, in particular an agent for Higgins Group based in Wilton, she was able to help find him the space.

“She knew that I was searching for my dream farm,” said Papadopoulos. “Fairview Farms is the original name from the 1930s and as an antique dealer and history nerd, I want to keep the original integrity of the farm as much as possible.”

Being on a farm is no stranger to Papadopoulos as he comes from a family of Pontian Greek farmers.

“It is my true passion and as a neo-Greek pagan, I love nature and it is my life,” he said.

As for living with his grandmother previously, space was a bit tight living in a small lot in the middle of the city. He explains that having good neighbors who understood what he was doing made a difference. However, the need to expand came and when his mother found the land, it was a new beginning for him.

“The house needed lots of TLC, but my family does construction and we did it all ourselves under my guidance,” Papadopoulos said.

Even the American flag representing the continental 48 states is from the 1930s and has been at the house since it was built. Papadopoulos believes in keeping the original integrity of the house and has been preserving the exterior.

Originally the farm was over 60 acres and consisted of 10,000 chickens and Black Angus cows. The original farmhouse was built in 1929. Inside, he has a recording studio where he will be teaching piano and music, opening soon to the community.

Also in the home is a period room that houses his 19th-century porcelain collection, where he does tarot readings.

The cottage that sits on the property was built in 1931 and is rented out. Originally, it had been built as a “club house” where the owner would spend time with friends and play cards back in the 1930s.

The stone house next to the cottage belongs to the niece of the original owner, where she still lives. The original spread has been split up into multiple properties.

“Needless to say, it was integral to Wilton history as it provided eggs and beef for decades,” said Papadopoulos.

Now, Papadopoulos sells duck eggs and chicken eggs, but plans on expanding the farm in the upcoming months. He hopes to add cattle and sheep and by the end of the year, some horses as well.

Papadopoulos also plans to add a farm stand that will be open daily sometime in the near future.

Recently, Papadopoulos had some trouble on his farm when one of his favorite chickens was killed.

“I recently adopted a dog from a rescue, and he went after my chickens and killed my girl,” he said.

It was a tough time for him, but according to Papadopoulos, “that’s life on a farm and life on earth.”

As a pagan, he understands this is all part of the circle of life.

“It’s a constant reminder to embrace each day to the fullest,” he said.