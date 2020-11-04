Wilton’s Circle of Care golf outing raises more than $100,000

Robert Babkowski, Mark Keough, Chris Riendeaau, and John Cucci took second place in the Circle of Care golf tournament on Oct. 19 at Rolling Hills Country Club.

WILTON — One hundred golfers came out for Circle of Care’s inaugural “Care to Swing” golf event on Oct. 19 at Rolling Hills Country Club. More than $100,000 was raised for the organization’s family support and other programs.

Circle of Care has been supporting the families of children with cancer in the Wilton community for over 17 years. But no year has been as difficult as this year has been for the families affected by pediatric cancer, as COVID-19 has hit these families twice as hard.

That’s what drew many generous participants and sponsors to the event — a desire to help families that are facing the unimaginable during an unprecedented time in our country. Sponsors included: Guardian Life Insurance, The Stroup & Overbeeke Families, MarketAxess, Lenox Advisors, Finn Dixon & Herling, South Street Securities Holding Inc., The Greenspan Wealth Management Group, The American Outdoorsman, Gault Family Companies, Bruce Bennett Nissan, The O’Herron Family Foundation, Leslie Clarke Homes, Rich Greenspan Wealth Management, UBS and CBRE.

As golfers participated in a putting green contest, they were treated to palomas with fresh guacamole and chips provided by Taco Daddy.

The top three winners were:

First place — Neil Katz, Andrew Sawyer, Steve Samuels, Robert Kapel.

Second place — Robert Babkowski, Mark Keough, Chris Riendeaau, John Cucci.

Third place — Jose Vega, Bryan Wulfsohn, Craig Knutson, James Tabacchi.

Information: thecircleofcare.org.