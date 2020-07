Wilton’s Cannon Grange announces contests for this year’s fair

Flowers, such as these from last year’s fair, will be judged again at this year’s Cannon Grange agricultural fair and exposition, which will be held virtually on Sunday, Aug. 30. Flowers, such as these from last year’s fair, will be judged again at this year’s Cannon Grange agricultural fair and exposition, which will be held virtually on Sunday, Aug. 30. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton’s Cannon Grange announces contests for this year’s fair 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cannon Grange in Wilton has announced the contest categories for this year’s agricultural fair which will be held virtually on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The contests are open to people of all ages. The Fair Book has further explanations about the contests and is available online at cannongrange.org/.

Categories for 2020

Dept. B - Crafts & Collections - Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. C - Vegetables & Fruits - Hall Drop Off on Aug. 29, see fair book for details.

Dept. D - Flowers - Hall Drop Off on Aug. 29, see fair book for details.

Dept. E - Sewing & Needlework- Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. F - Poultry & Fowl- Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. G - Rabbits- Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. H - Water Color Painting- Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. I - Photography- Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. J - Eggs- Virtual Submission Only.

** New for 2020 Dept. K - Livestock- Virtual Submission Only.

** New for 2020 Dept. L - Covid -19 Art or Artistic Expressions - Virtual Submission Only.

Dept. A - Culinary Arts - Canceled for 2020

State Baking Contests - Canceled for 2020

State Quilting Contest - Canceled for 2020