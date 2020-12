WILTON — Gov. Ned Lamont has congratulated the state’s Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais on his election as secretary treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Lamont’s office said Dec. 15.

Mais will begin his term Jan. 1, 2021.

“Andy Mais has done a tremendous job as insurance commissioner providing oversight for such an important industry in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Andy will bring many talents to the NAIC executive team, and his contributions to the state, the industry, and protecting consumers is as much appreciated as he assumes his new responsibilities with this national organization.”

Mais now serves on the NAIC’s international relations, property and casualty, and financial regulation standards committees. He also serves on the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) macroprudential and executive committees.

The IAIS is the international standard-setting body responsible for developing and assisting in the supervision of the insurance sector. Mais is also a member of the NAIC’s recently created special executive committee on race and insurance, which is charged with researching and analyzing issues of diversity and inclusion within the insurance sector.

The NAIC is the U.S. standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer review, and coordinate their regulatory oversight. NAIC members, together with the central resources of the NAIC, form the national system of state-based insurance regulation in the U.S.

“I am proud to be selected by my colleagues at the NAIC to serve as secretary treasurer and member of the executive committee,” Mais said. “The NAIC is a broad, inclusive group working in the public’s interest in a collaborative spirit that time and again leads to a gold standard of excellence in insurance matters. This new role is good for the state and for Connecticut consumers, and it would not have been possible without knowing I am supported in Connecticut by the best staff there is,” Mais said.