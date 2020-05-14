  • Marie Donahue, a volunteer at Ambler Farm, prepares lettuce seedlings for the farm’s annual transplant sale that begins Saturday, May 16, and continues May 22, 23, and 31. Plants may be pre-purchased at amblerfarm.org for curbside pickup. The farm will also be open for in-person shopping by reservation only at the website. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media / Wilton Bulletin

    Marie Donahue, a volunteer at Ambler Farm, prepares lettuce seedlings for the farm’s annual transplant sale that begins Saturday, May 16, and continues May 22, 23, and 31. Plants may be pre-purchased at amblerfarm.org for curbside pickup. The farm will also be open for in-person shopping by reservation only at the website.

Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media

