Wilton’s Ambler Farm loses Kevin Meehan

Ambler Farm program director Kevin Meehan shows visitors to last year’s Ambler Farm Day wool from freshly sheared sheep. Ambler Farm program director Kevin Meehan shows visitors to last year’s Ambler Farm Day wool from freshly sheared sheep. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Wilton’s Ambler Farm loses Kevin Meehan 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

WILTON — After 13 years as its program director, Kevin Meehan is leaving Ambler Farm. The community will have an opportunity to bid farewell in a “Drive-by Goodbye” on Thursday, June 25, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Guests may enter via the soccer field parking lot on Hurlbutt Street and are advised to stay in their vehicles to ensure social distancing.

Succeeding Meehan as director of programming is Jennifer Grass, who Meehan has mentored for more than 10 years as both a volunteer and as assistant program director. She will oversee all educational programming for students in preschool through high school and their families, according to a statement from the farm.

“I am proud of the work we’ve done to educate children and adults alike, and of the many programs that have brought our community together,” Meehan said. “It has been so gratifying to see children grow up at the farm, learning about the land and animals through hands-on experiences, while developing friendships in a community they’ve helped build.

“The quiet of the farm during the pandemic has given me the opportunity to look toward the future,” said Meehan, who stepped stepped down from his position as a science teacher at Miller-Driscoll School in February.

“After 13 years, I felt that now was the right time to say goodbye as I look to spend more time with my family. Ambler Farm is in great hands with Jen, who has been instrumental in the success of our Summer Program and has great ideas about how to enhance the farm’s educational initiatives,” he said.

Meehan created many of the farm’s signature programs including the Summer Day Camp, Apprentice Program, Maple Sugaring Program and Fright Night. He built and maintained, with the help of numerous volunteers and apprentices, the educational gardens and the animal shelters.

“It is an honor to take on this role and I have big shoes to fill,” said Grass. “Kevin leaves behind a legacy of having educated a generation of children and families. He taught them about the land — building their appreciation for organic farming, sustainability and caring for animals in every season — while passing along practical, life-long skills. I am excited to build upon my educational work at the farm as we move forward with our apprentice program this summer in our outdoor classroom, and as we welcome new animals.”

“Kevin’s contributions to the farm and the broader community are immeasurable. We are grateful for the many programs he established at Ambler Farm and for enriching the lives of so many,” said Ambler Farm Executive Director Tim Burt.

Candidates interested in applying for the position of assistant director of programming may send a resume and cover letter to jobs@amblerfarm.org.