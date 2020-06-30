Wilton’s Ambler Farm honors student for eight years of service

WILTON — Ambler Farm held a small, socially distanced ceremony on June 20 to honor Wilton High School graduate Nicole Beecher as this year’s recipient of the 2020 Raymond-Ambler Award for her outstanding dedication and service to the farm.

Nicole joined Ambler Farm’s apprentice program in fifth grade. As she grew through the program, it was evident she was an exceptional leader. Nicole was always on-hand for visiting families, school groups and scout troops.

As a mentor, Nicole played an integral role in the farm’s Buddy Program and for several summers she was a lead animal educator for Ambler’s summer camp.

“It was very clear from an early age that Nicole had a true gift in connecting with others,” said Jennifer Grass, Ambler Farm’s director of programming. “She is incredibly hardworking and leads by example.”

Nicole takes her role as mentor seriously and always teaches with great kindness and compassion. She will attend George Washington University in the fall.

“We are looking forward to watching Nicole develop through and beyond college as we know she will accomplish great things,” said Grass.

For farm information, visit AmblerFarm.org.