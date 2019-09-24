https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-s-Ambler-Farm-has-its-day-in-the-sun-14464256.php
Wilton’s Ambler Farm has its day in the sun
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
The sun shone on Wilton on Sunday, as thousands converged on Ambler Farm for its annual Ambler Farm Day.
Visitors to the farm enjoyed low-tech fun including painting pumpkins, creating scarecrows, watching the trebuchet launch pumpkins across the field and taking a turn at lobbing apples with a slingshot.
It’s apple season, and homemade pies were in abundance along with other treats and bounty from the farm’s fields.
Sheep were sheared, goats were petted, and hayrides were taken as the sun set on summer.
