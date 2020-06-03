Wilton’s Ambler Farm cancels summer camp

Petting the pigs and interacting with the other animals is a favorite part of summer camp at Ambler Farm. The farm announced there will be no camp this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Petting the pigs and interacting with the other animals is a favorite part of summer camp at Ambler Farm. The farm announced there will be no camp this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton’s Ambler Farm cancels summer camp 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Ambler Farm’s popular summer camp, which draws hundreds of campers over the course of several weeks, will not be held this year.

The farm made the announcement Wednesday, June 3, saying it came “after a tremendous amount of research, thought, and discussion.” Camp was originally scheduled to begin June 15.

“There are few things that bring us more joy than the summer camp at Ambler Farm,” Program Director Kevin Meehan said in a statement. “We think of our camp families and our staff as if they are our own family and, at the end of the day, their safety is what drove this choice. This is a sad day here on the farm, but we also know it is the right decision.”

After careful staff review and conversations with various health professionals in the area the recommendation to cancel the 2020 Summer Day Camp Program was made by staff and approved by the board of directors.

“The Summer Camp here at Ambler Farm is a cherished experience for our campers,” Executive Director Tim Burt said. “We put a lot of effort into making this work, but we just felt that the safety of our kids and our community is our first responsibility.

“I want to thank our team for making this bold decision. I also want to let our camp families and community know that we will continue to develop programs this year that engage, excite, and entertain. We look forward to bringing Summer Camp back to Ambler Farm in 2021.”

Click here to sign up for The Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

Summer camp at Ambler is all about the farm. It’s not unusual to find campers chowing down on gluten-free pancakes with fresh blueberries, whipped cream and homegrown maple syrup.

That was after they picked the blueberries in the farm’s garden. Raspberries, garlic, zucchini and pickled cucumbers have all found their way onto the camp menu. It’s not just about tasty food, it’s part of the educational program that doesn’t feel like learning when it’s done in the outdoors with friends.

Sprinkle in building projects, woodworking, interacting with farm animals and pure fun like water balloon competitions and there are many reasons campers return year after year.

Although there is no camp, Ambler Farm remains open to the public, dawn to dusk, for walking. Visitors may also stop by the farm’s animals, which include pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, roosters, rabbits, ducks, turkeys and more.

In addition, Ambler Farm’s farm stand is open for the season on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. through October.

Visit AmblerFarm.org for more information about the activities and events at the farm.