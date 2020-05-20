Wilton’s Ambler Farm: Growing gets going

Ambler Farm's Jonathan Kirschner shows off a plants healthy root system on May 14. The plants are being readied for the annual transplant sale.

WILTON — Everything’s coming up lettuce, arugula, carrots, beets and more at Ambler Farm.

The soil’s been furrowed, the pots are out, the irrigation has been turned on and the greenhouses are filled with plants no more than a few inches high — all in preparation for traditional spring planting and the farm’s annual transplant sale, now in full swing.

The sale began May 16 and will continue May 22, 23 and 30. Plants may be pre-purchased at amblerfarm.org for curbside pickup. The farm will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for in-person shopping by reservation only at the website.

Plants available include beans, broccoli, celery, cucumbers, summer and winter squash, strawberries, chard, kale, lettuce, spinach, and some flowers and herbs. Selections may vary depending on what germinates as the stock is replenished as it sells out.

Ambler Farm is also selling transplants at the Village Market.

The farm stand is scheduled to open June 6. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We will modify how we do it to comply with social distancing,” Ambler’s farmer Jonathan Kirschner said.

Ambler will also take part in the farmers market presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society. That is on track to open Wednesday, June 3.

This year, Kirschner said his crop plan is no different than previous years for the two acres under cultivation in that the farm will offer a wide variety of vegetables. He also hopes to bring in some fruit. Because the farm sells to restaurants there may be some changes based on demand.

For more information, visit amblerfarm.org.