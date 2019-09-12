Wilton’s Ambler Farm Day is just days away

Hay rides are a signature event at Ambler Farm Day. This year it's Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 4.

It was at the turn of this century the 18th-century Ambler Farm hosted its firs Ambler Farm Day.

This year’s rendition will take place Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 4 p.m., at the farm at 257 Hurlbutt Street.

Back when the day was new, it was different than it is today. The popular trebuchet — aka the pumpkin chucker — was introduced in 2003. That year, according to the Bulletin’s archives, new exhibitions and demonstrations included wool spinning, quilt making, apple pie making, and rope making.

Today, apple pies and pumkin chucking are staples of the event along with the ever-popular apple slingshot, visits with the farm’s many animals, make-your-own-scarecrow, hay rides, children’s crafts, the pumpkin patch, live music and more.

There will also be food, drinks and baked goods for sale.

Ambler Farm Day is going green this year with a hydration station, compostable products an a compost station. Families are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles to use at the hydration station and help cut down on single-use plastics.

Admission is $20 per family (or carload) upon entrance, $10 for senior citizens. Drop-offs at the main entrance are welcome, however a $20 entry fee still applies.

Parking is limited so free shuttle buses will be available from Cannondale train station beginning at noon. Parking at the Hurlbutt Street soccer fields will open at noon. Only cash is accepted for the entry fee and activity stations throughout the event. Cash and credit accepted for food and beverage at the concessions stand.

Donations

The Ambler Farm Day organizers are asking for clothing donations for the Make-Your-Own-Scarecrow activities. This popular activity relies on the generosity of donations to make it a success.

Clothing donations of adult sized long-sleeved shirts, pants, scarves, hats and fun accessories are greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off in the bins outside of the White Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm by Sept. 21.

The farm is also looking for donated baked goods to sell at Ambler Farm Day. Those interested in donating baked items may email the bake sale committee chair, Ginna Yerrall, at gmdar@optonline.net.

Those interested in being a part of the Ambler Farm signature apple pie bake-a-thon crew on Sept. 20 may email laura@amblerfarm.org for more information.

Volunteers are also needed and those interested may sign up at the volunteer link https://signup.com/go/axiBEqa.

Any questions about volunteer opportunities can be sent to Amy Foodman at amy.foodman@gmail.com.

Information: amblerfarm.org.