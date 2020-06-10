Wilton’s 2020 graduation is Saturday

WILTON — Although they haven’t been together as a class since mid-March, Wilton High School’s Class of 2020 will be as close together as they can get on Saturday, three months and two days after schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It won’t be a typical graduation ceremony, but it will be special.

Rather than processing onto Fujitani Field to hear speakers reflect on their past school years and offer advice for the future, graduates will ride shotgun in their family cars as they caravan through town, past Middlebrook and Cider Mill schools, on their way to receive their diplomas.

The community is invited to stand curbside and celebrate with them as they embark on a four-mile procession leaving Allen’s Meadow at 1 p.m. on June 13, heading south on Route 7, turning right on Ridgefield Road, then right on Middlebrook Farm Road and again right on School Road.

Once on School Road, they will will pass a lineup of the graduates’ faces on special commemorative signs.

Cars will then line up on Kristine Lilly Way where they will pass the high school, decked out in Warrior blue and white, and cheering staff members on their way to the bridge where district officials will hand out diplomas and a gift to each student.

Valedictory and other speeches have been recorded and may be seen on YouTube beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In case of rain, all events will be held on Sunday, June 14.