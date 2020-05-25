Wilton rolls out face covering safety campaign

WILTON — The town of Wilton has announced a public safety campaign to share with residents the importance of wearing a face covering while in public.

The campaign is called “Face Coverings: Protect You, Protect Others.”

Signage has been placed in public areas where social distancing is not always possible such as along River Road sidewalks or on popular Wilton trails.

On April 17, Gov. Ned Lamont issued Executive Order 7BB which states any person in a public place in Connecticut who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

The order provides an exception for those for whom the use of a mask or cloth face covering would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition, a child in a child care setting, anyone under the age of 2 years, and older children if the mask cannot be placed safely on his/her face.

As part of the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan, restaurants are open now for outside seating, retial stores, ball fields, tennis courts and the high school track are also open on a limited basis.

