Wilton roads reopen

Both Eversource and Wilton’s Department of Public Works continue to work on reopening roads that were closed or partially blocked due to Thursday night’s severe storm.

Wilton police released the latest list of road closures as of 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Old Mill Rd near # 126 — closed

Sharp Hill Rd at Cherry Lane — partial

Pond Rd near Sturges Ridge Rd — closed

Seeley Rd near the tracks — closed

Mountain Rd at Scribner Hill Rd — closed

Pond Rd near #104 — partial

Twin Oak Ln near #61 — closed

-Branch Brook Rd near # 68 — closed

Roads now open:

Ridgefield Rd between Vista Rd & Carriage Rd

Hurlbutt St between Cedar Rd & Pond Rd

Thayer Pond Rd near #404

Cheesespring Rd near #68

Mayflower Dr at Kellogg Dr

Bryants Brook near #32

Raymond Ln near Dudley Rd

Borglum Rd near #4

Ridgefield Rd between N Keelers and S Keelers

Police advise driver to be careful upon exiting driveways and to watch for fallen branches and hanging wires that have not been detected or reported.

As of 6:15 p.m., power outages were down to 65 customers in Wilton.