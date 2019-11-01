Wilton roads reopen
Both Eversource and Wilton’s Department of Public Works continue to work on reopening roads that were closed or partially blocked due to Thursday night’s severe storm.
Wilton police released the latest list of road closures as of 2:30 Friday afternoon.
Old Mill Rd near # 126 — closed
Sharp Hill Rd at Cherry Lane — partial
Pond Rd near Sturges Ridge Rd — closed
Seeley Rd near the tracks — closed
Mountain Rd at Scribner Hill Rd — closed
Pond Rd near #104 — partial
Twin Oak Ln near #61 — closed
-Branch Brook Rd near # 68 — closed
Roads now open:
Ridgefield Rd between Vista Rd & Carriage Rd
Hurlbutt St between Cedar Rd & Pond Rd
Thayer Pond Rd near #404
Cheesespring Rd near #68
Mayflower Dr at Kellogg Dr
Bryants Brook near #32
Raymond Ln near Dudley Rd
Borglum Rd near #4
Ridgefield Rd between N Keelers and S Keelers
Police advise driver to be careful upon exiting driveways and to watch for fallen branches and hanging wires that have not been detected or reported.
As of 6:15 p.m., power outages were down to 65 customers in Wilton.