Wilton roads closed, power outages

More than 700 power outages remain in Wilton following last night’s storm. A number of roads are closed as well. More than 700 power outages remain in Wilton following last night’s storm. A number of roads are closed as well. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton roads closed, power outages 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Following Sunday night’s storm, 764 utility customers are without power Monday morning, according to Eversource.

Wilton police are reporting a number of road closures as of 5:34 a.m.:

Ambler Lane at #25

Black Alder Lane at #41

Cedar Road at #2

Nod Hill Road at # 368

Ridgefield Road at Hillside Cemetary

Signal Hill Road at #231

There are numerous other roads that have one lane blocked with debris or wires.

More than 18,000 utility customers across Connecticut remain without power Monday morning after strong winds tore across the state Sunday, ripping down trees, tree limbs and utility wires.