Wilton roads closed, power outages
WILTON — Following Sunday night’s storm, 764 utility customers are without power Monday morning, according to Eversource.
Wilton police are reporting a number of road closures as of 5:34 a.m.:
Ambler Lane at #25
Black Alder Lane at #41
Cedar Road at #2
Nod Hill Road at # 368
Ridgefield Road at Hillside Cemetary
Signal Hill Road at #231
There are numerous other roads that have one lane blocked with debris or wires.
More than 18,000 utility customers across Connecticut remain without power Monday morning after strong winds tore across the state Sunday, ripping down trees, tree limbs and utility wires.
