Wilton roads affected by trees on wires

According to Wilton police, trees are on wires along a number of roads in town following a brief storm this afternoon.

The following locations are affected:

20 Old Driftway (Not passable)

105 Silver Spring Road

44 Hickory Hill Road

102 Drum Hill Road

22 Belden Hill Lane

32 Catalpa Road

Except for Old Driftway, the other roads are passable.

Eversource has been notified and will address them.