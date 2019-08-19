https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-roads-affected-by-trees-on-wires-14362102.php
Wilton roads affected by trees on wires
According to Wilton police, trees are on wires along a number of roads in town following a brief storm this afternoon.
The following locations are affected:
20 Old Driftway (Not passable)
105 Silver Spring Road
44 Hickory Hill Road
102 Drum Hill Road
22 Belden Hill Lane
32 Catalpa Road
Except for Old Driftway, the other roads are passable.
Eversource has been notified and will address them.
