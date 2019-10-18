  • Borglum Road in Wilton is still closed following Wednesday's storm. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

Wednesday’s storm, which carried into Thursday may be over, but one road in Wilton remains closed at this time and a number of homes are still without power.

As of this morning, Borglum Road - near #36 is completely closed until further notice, according to Wilton police.

Eversource is reporting 27 customers in Wilton are without power.

