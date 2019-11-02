Wilton road closures, power outages persist two days after storm

While Thursday night’s storm may be over and done with, as of Saturday morning, Wilton is still coping with road closures and power outages.

As of 7:45 a.m., there are still 57 power outages in Wilton.

According to Wilton police, several roads are either partially or totally blocked:

Seeley Road near the tracks is closed.

Twin Oak Lane near #61 is closed.

Branch Brook Rd near #68 is closed.

Eversource and Wilton Dept. of Public Works are working on these issues, according to Wilton police.

They advise residents to be careful upon exiting their driveways and watch for fallen branches and hanging wires that have not been detected/reported.