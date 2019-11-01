Wilton power outages still climbing in storm’s aftermath

Update: 9:25 a.m.: Wilton police have issued an updated list of Wilton roads that are either partially or totally blocked:

Old Mill Road, closed near # 126

Branch Brook Road, closed near # 68

Ridgefield Road closed between N. Keelers and S. Keelers (detour: Keelers Ridge Road)

Hurlbutt Street closed between Cedar Road and Pond Road

Pond Road closed near Sturges Ridge Road

Seeley Road closed near the tracks

Raymond Lane, near Dudley Road

Twin Oak, near # 61

Mayflower, near Kellogg

Update 9 a.m.: The number of power outages in Wilton has increased since earlier reported. Eversource is now reporting 541 Wilton customers are still in the dark.

There has been no update from police about any roads that were closed being re-opened since previously reported.

Weather conditions may be getting worse.

A Freeze Watch has been posted for Connecticut from late tonight through Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s are forecast for interior Connecticut. The shoreline will have lows in the mid-30s.

Connecticut remains under a Wind Advisory until noon Friday.

Conditions will be windy however, as low pressure in southeastern Canada strengthens. West winds could gust to 45 to 50 mph, with the best chances for northwestern portions of the area.

Cooler air will work in behind a cold front the moved through last night, allowing for below normal highs today. Highs will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Light winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop to below freezing for portions of the area tonight.

7:07 a.m.: In the aftermath of last night’s storm, Wilton police are warning residents this morning to be careful upon exiting their driveways and watch for fallen branches and hanging wires that have not been detected/reported.

At this time, police report several roads are either partially or totally blocked, including Ridgefield Road near Vista Road.

Eversource is reporting 83,071 customers are without power this morning, including 537 in Wilton, 7.12 percent of the town.

Eversource and Wilton’s Department of Public Works are working on restoring power and clearing roads.

Current Wilton road closures:

Twin Oaks Lane

Old Mill Road, closed near # 126

Branch Brook Road, closed near # 68

Ridgefield Road closed near Vista Road (detour: Keelers Ridge Road)

Hurlbutt Street closed between Cedar Road and Pond Road

Pond Road closed near Sturges Ridge Road

Seeley Road, closed near the tracks

The following roads are only partially blocked:

Sharp Hill Road, near Cherry Lane

Sturges Ridge Road, near # 79

Drum Hill Road, near # 107

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Jim Shay contributed to this story.

