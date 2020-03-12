Wilton restricts access to town offices

WILTON — Due to concerns about the coronavirus, the hours during which residents may visit town hall offices is being restricted.

Officials announced that beginning Friday, March 13, public access to the following buildings on the town hall campus on Danbury Road will be limited:

Town Hall — 8 a.m. to noon.

Town Hall Annex — 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fire Headquarters — 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Police Headquarters — Front lobby 24/7.

Employees will continue to work their normal hours and people doing buiness with the town are encouraged to email or call, rather than visit in person.

Police Chief John Lynch, who is also the town’s emergency management director, has opened the Emergency Opertions Center. Doing so, a notice from the town said, will expedite communication and information and resource sharing with the state Department of Emergency Services and with other towns.