Terry D'Elisa, left, and her mother Una Callanan take a break outisde at Connecticut Coffee & Grill on Friday, May 22.

WILTON — A number of Wilton restaurants are up and running and have reopened for outside dining as part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Phase 1 plan to reopen Connecticut.

A stroll around Wilton Center Friday afternoon revealed the following restaurants open for outside service: Cactus Rose, Marly’s, Craft 14, Bianco Rosso, Wilton Pizza, Red Rooster Pub, Tusk & Cup, and Connecticut Coffee & Grill.

Those restaurants offering takeout and curbside service previously are still doing so. Hours at each restaurant vary. More information can be found by phone and on their websites.

The popular Italian eatery Aranci 67 hasn’t yet opened for outside dining but intends to do so next week, according to a worker who answered its phone.

Starbucks has a “Grab & Go” table outside for customers to pick up their orders, but does not have outdoor seating as of yet.

Both Little Pub and Naked Greens are unable to offer outside dining because their restaurants are located on busy Danbury Road/Route 7 and they do not have space for outside dining.

Little Pub is offering takeout and Naked Greens is expected to offer takeout in June.

Una Callanan and her daughter Terry D’Elisa were sitting outside at Connecticut Coffee & Grill enjoying “a little treat” following a walk around a nearby trail. She would rather walk on the high school track, but that is booked solid into next week, according to the field monitor.

“I asked the first selectwoman why the track couldn’t be open a short time each day just for seniors. The trails can be bumpy,” she said.

To reopen, restaurants must follow increased sanitation protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure for the safety of both workers and customers. Outdoor dining protocols include new signage, hand sanitizers, tables at least six feet apart, and contact-less payment. Staff must wear masks at all times, as well as customers, except when eating.

Restaurants also need a temporary permit from the town planner, requiring sign-offs from fire, health, building, police and zoning.

