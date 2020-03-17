Wilton restaurants are hungry for business

Little Pub is one of a number of restaurants in Wilton offering food for take out.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to support local restautants and eateries which are limited to offering take out food at this time The Chamber has compiled the following list of restaurants and what their status is at this time.

Aranci 67: Contact directly for more details.

Bernard's of Ridgefield: Offering take out menu that can be picked up, or delivered Wednesday thru Sunday from 2-6 p.m. - See special menu here - Bernard's Menu #1 - Menu #2.

Bianco Rosso: Take out orders for curbside pick up, delivery by Uber Eats, special family style take out orders available. Take out available from 4-8 p.m. See special menu here - Bianco Rosso MENU #1 - MENU #2.

Cactus Rose: Will re-open on Thursday, take out orders for pick up or delivery by Uber Eats and Doordash.

Craft 14: Take out orders for pick up or delivery by Uber Eats, special family style take out orders available. Take out available 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See special menu here - Craft 14 MENU.

Little Pub in Wilton: Take out orders for pick up or delivery by Uber Eats, Doordash, Grub Hub and Postmates. Gift certificate available online. Place online orders here: Little Pub.

Lombardi's Trattoria: Contact directly for more details.

Marly's Bar and Bistro: Take out orders, curbside pick up, delivery by Uber Eats. 7 days a week, noon-8 p.m. See special menu here - Marly's MENU.

Mediterraneo: Contact restaurant directly, may offer take out for pick up or delivery by Uber Eats.

Milestone Restaurant: Curbside pickup and delivery with daily family meal specials. Follow on social media for regular updates. Insta @milestonerestaurant FB @milestonegeorgetown - Place take out orders here: Milestone:

Parlor Pizza and Bar: Closed for 2 weeks.

Red Rooster Pub: Offering take out with a limited menu. Contact directly for more details.

The Schoolhouse: Closed for 2 weeks.

Tusk and Cup: Contact directly for more details.

Wilton Pizza: Home delivery available. call directly or by Grub Hub, Place online orders here: Wilton Pizza.

For more information contact the chamber at 203-762-0567, or by email at info@wiltonchamber.com.

The Bulletin also heard from:

Naked Greens: Open for take out, curbside pick up and delivery during regular hours for now. The hours may change as the situation evolves. Online orders at http://naked-greens.com/order-online/.