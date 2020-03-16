Wilton restaurants and fitness centers adjust to new rules

WILTON — From pizza to fine dining, Wilton restaurants will only be serving up takeout meals for the foreseeable future. And if you’re looking to stay in shape, a local Pilates studio will be going online.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the closing of all restaurants and bars in the state that serve food for eat-in customers.

Only take-out meals and food deliveries will be allowed, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bars that do not serve food were ordered to close immediately, with no schedule for reopening in the health crisis. Movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers and studios were ordered to close by 8 p.m.

A number of Wilton restaurants are offering a variety of takeout meals.

Wilton Pizza is offering takeout and if anyone wants curbside service, they will accommodate them. They also deliver.

“Under the circumstances, I’m relieved they are doing that. They’ve got to limit the spread [of the virus] and if that works I’m OK. It’s been quiet. It’s definitely had an impact,” said manager Alfredo LoPresti.

Cactus Rose in Wilton River Park said it is closing today, Tuesday and Wednesday and reopening Thursday for curb service.

Red Rooster Pub, 10 Center Street, is offering takeout service but with a shortened menu, according to owner Tony Ramadani. The shortened menu features Italian dishes, pasta, chicken, pizza, and salad. The plan is to serve daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hours could be adjusted in the future, Ramadani said.

Pinocchio Pizza, 1 Center Street, is offering its full menu for takeout, according to the owner, Frank Sadrija.

If you are in the mood for fine dining, The Schoolhouse at 34 Cannon Road, is offering a three-course takeout menu. Call 203-834-9816 for more information.

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar & Restaurant at 151 Old Ridgefield Road is closing for lunch, but will open at 4 p.m. for takeout. They are offering dinners for two, four or six people and are looking into the possibility of offering delivery service.

Tusk & Cup coffee shop at 142 Old Ridgefield Road will offer takeout service during regular business hours.

Not surprisingly, Wilton Restaurant Week which was scheduled for March 16 - March 22, offering diners fixed course meals, has been canceled.

“We are canceling Restaurant Week but are encouraging the community to order takeout. Many of the restaurants are doing takeout, curbside pickup or delivery themselves or through a third party,” said Camille Carriero of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Gyms

Area gyms were ordered to close.

“I knew it was coming but I’m very upset, not by the governor’s choice but upset it has come to this. I want to do what’s best for the community and everybody’s health,” said Mary Beth Young, owner of The Pilates Advantage at 414 Olmstead Hill Road.

“This is very stressful but of course I’m happy to accommodate these steps for everyone. I’m trying to pull together some online videos, I will get the instructors in the studio tomorrow and post them online,” she said.

Information will be posted on her website explaining how people can access and pay for the videos.

“My main message is, I’m walking my walk of wellness and health by posting online so people can do some type of Pilates until we are back open and back to normal. I’m a real advocate for health and wellness,” she said.

Young said it's been stressful enough to run her own business and give 100 percent. “With all of this I’ve been spending money on sanitizers, wiping everything down 10 times more than normal,” she said.

Anytime Fitness at 84 Danbury Road is also closed until further notice. “Let’s shut everything down and stay home. The sooner we do that and contain the virus, the sooner we can all re-open,” said Cecelia Laskauskas, the gym’s manager.

