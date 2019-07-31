Wilton residents pedal in Pan-Mass Challenge

Five cyclists from Wilton will be participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge in Massachusetts on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Photo: Contributed Photo

Cyclists from 43 states and 12 countries, including five from Wilton will convene in Massachusetts to participate in the Pan-Mass Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4.

Participants will pedal up to 192 miles with the goal of raising $60 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Taking part in the Pan-Mass Challenge from Wilton are, Jeff Farrar, Bruce Likly, Brian Lynch, Tom Schneider, and Jeff Thompson.

For this bike-a-thon, cyclists can choose from 12 different routes in Massachusetts, ranging from 25 to 192 miles, catering to all levels of cycling strength and fundraising capacity.

Riders range in age from 13 to 88 and include seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors. Many ride to honor a family member or friend who has battled cancer, while more than 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves.

Participants are required to raise between $600 and $8,500, depending on their chosen route, though the average cyclist raises more than $8,825.

If the PMC reaches its 2019 fundraising goal of $60 million, Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, a cancer survivor and PMC rider, has committed to donate an additional $1 million to the cause.

One hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar is donated directly to Dana-Farber through its fundraising arm, the Jimmy Fund, according to the PMC. To make a financial contribution to a rider from Wilton or become a virtual rider visit pmc.org/.