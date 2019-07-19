Wilton residents lick the heat with a frozen treat

Alison Danvers serves up a cup of raspberry sorbet at Gofer Ice Cream Shop.

With temperatures topping the 90s over the next few weeks, for some Wiltonians nothing beats the heat like the sweet cold treat of ice cream.

Whether it’s vanilla or the popular flavor known as “Swamp,” as temperatures soar people are enjoying double dips at Gofer Ice Cream Shop and Scoops in Wilton.

Zoe Edwards of Weston and her parents stopped by Gofer’s at 379 Danbury Road last week so Zoe could get a Strawberry Razzle, a mixture of ice cream swirled with strawberry fruit topping.

Zoe had just had four wisdom teeth taken out and the Razzle was a soothing comfort.

Her father, Dave Edwards, was busy tucking into a bowl of Oreo ice cream topped with whipped cream. “We take home a lot of ice cream on a weekly basis,” he said.

Wilton grad Alison Danvers, who is now attending college in New Hampshire, was working behind the counter at Gofer, filling waffle cones with raspberry and fruity sorbets and assembling hot fudge sundaes. The most popular flavor at Gofer, she said, is Sea Salt Caramel & Oreo.

Ice cream is such a popular treat, that in 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. So, this year, National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 21.

The manufacturing of ice cream is a thriving industry. In 2017, about 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the United States, according to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA).

On average, Americans consume about 20.8 liters of ice cream each year, according to the IDFA. But New Zealanders eat even more, consuming 28.4 gallons per person on average.

Even the threat of “brain freeze,” which can happen when a person eats ice cream too quickly, is not enough to keep people away from their favorite frozen treat.

Over at Scoops on Old Ridgefield Road, worker Catalina King, 15, who will be a junior at Wilton High School in the fall, was busy scooping up a cone of Swamp ice cream, the shop’s most popular flavor.

She explains the murky decadence that goes into Swamp — vanilla ice cream laden with crushed malted milk balls, chocolate chips, Oreo crumbs, caramel, and M&M’s for good measure. The result is a treat which seems to have as much candy as ice cream. “It’s our signature ice cream,” she said.

The second-most popular flavor at Scoops is Mud — a delicious mix of coffee ice cream, Oreo cookies, chocolate-covered almonds, and chocolate fudge.

In his proclamation in 1984, President Reagan called on the people of the United States to observe National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

So to be patriotic, why not enjoy a strawberry and blueberry sundae this Sunday? Don’t forget the whipped cream.

