Wilton residents graduate from Greens Farms Academy

Annabel Roth of Wilton graduated from Greens Farms Academy in Westport on June 4. She was the salutatorian of the Class of 2020, and received numerous awards.

Jessica Cramer and Annabel Roth of Wilton graduated from Greens Farms Academy in Westport on June 4.

Roth was named salutatorian of the Class of 2020. She will be attending Brown University in the fall. She received the Angela Van Acker Award for “initiative and commitment to community service,” the World Perspective Award for "outstanding initiative, creativity and scholarship in the study of global issues, the Susan Conlan Award for math, and the Mandarin Award.