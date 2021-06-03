Wilton residents gather at Hillside Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor lives lost

This year marked the second in a row that Wilton was unable to hold a Memorial Day parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, town members, veterans, scout groups and first responders attended a brief but intimate ceremony at Hillside Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

As a part of the Parade Committee, American Legion Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore told Hearst Connecticut Media one week prior to the day of remembrance that the parade, which is typically planned many months in advance, presented too many hurdles to clear when trying to organize in a short period of time.