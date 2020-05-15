Wilton residents asked to join a drive-thru food drive

WILTON — COVID-19 may have “stamped out” the annual food drive conducted by letter carriers this year, it hasn’t stamped out hunger.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, where people traditionally leave a bag of food for Wilton letter carriers to pick up — fills the shelves at the Person-2-Person food pantries for months. Without it, the nonprofit is holding a drive-thru food drive on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind St. Luke’s at 1864 Post Road in Darien.

“Demand for food assistance is up over 50 percent and sourcing of food has been complicated by national and local interruptions. This contactless ‘drive thru’ drive invites the public to help while social-distancing safely in their vehicles,” Nancy Coughlin, the organization’s chief executive officer, said in an appeal.

“We usually ask for shelf-stable foods at food drives since they don’t require refrigeration. The items we give out in our pantry are fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, milk, eggs, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, pasta, rice, beans, soup, cereal and mac and cheese,” she said.

“That said, nothing goes to waste so we accept all foods that are unopened and unexpired.”

Those who cannot make Saturday’s drive may also bring donations to one of P2P’s locations between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.: 1864 Post Road in Darien or 76 South Main Street in Norwalk.

Person-to-Person’s mission is to provide individuals and families with assistance for basic needs to overcome daily challenges and access to resources to improve their lives. The organization serves Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.