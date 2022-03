The Georgetown Lions Club recently presented Dermot “Derry” McBrinn with the nonprofit organization’s Knights of the Blind Award.

The award was established in 1999 and honors individuals and organizations, Lions or non-Lions, who possess outstanding character, and perform exemplary service for their club or community.

McBrinn has been a dedicated Lion for over 15 years and offers constant support for all of the club’s endeavors.

He and his wife, Sue, have been Wilton residents for 50 years where they raised their three children.

McBrinn previously taught in the Turn of River Middle School in Stamford for 37 years and then continued to substitute for another 20.

His life has been dedicated to teaching and generously serving his club and community.