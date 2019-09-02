Wilton resident is new CEO at Connecticut Economic Resource Center

Peter Denious of Wilton has been named the new CEO of the Connecticut Economic Resource Center. Peter Denious of Wilton has been named the new CEO of the Connecticut Economic Resource Center. Photo: Images By David (203)324-9311 Photo: Images By David (203)324-9311 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton resident is new CEO at Connecticut Economic Resource Center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton resident and venture capitalist, Peter Denious, was named CEO of the nonprofit Connecticut Economic Resource Center in July.

As CEO of CERC, Denious is tasked with stimulating economic growth in Connecticut by engaging with the business community.

Denious succeeds the recently retired Robert Santy, and will be working with a reshuffled CERC board, including high-profile co-chairs Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, and retired Webster Bank CEO Jim Smith, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

“When you have people at that level committed to this goal and to this mission, that’s a big reason I’m in the seat, and I told them that,” Denious said of the two co-chairs. “I think there’s a plan to really get behind this and to change the state of play,” Denious told the Journal.