Wilton resident elected to state’s Electoral College

Tom Dubin Tom Dubin Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton DTC Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton DTC Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton resident elected to state’s Electoral College 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — John Kalamarides of Wilton has been chosen to serve as one of seven of Connecticut’s electors in the Electoral College. Kalamarides, a former chair of Wilton’s Democratic Town Committee and fomer member of the Board of Finance, was elected at the state convention on May 11.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy each addressed more than 600 people who gathered virtually over videoconference. Their remarks touched on common themes of thanks to first-line responders and all essential workers during the current health crisis, the need for national leadership and science-based policies, and a determination to elect Joe Biden President in November.

“The resolve of Connecticut Democrats was clear throughout the convention, despite not being able to meet in person,” said Tom Dubin, chair of Wilton’s DTC. “Democrats couldn’t have chosen a better person to represent our state at the electoral college than John Kalamarides. John is deeply knowledgeable about Connecticut issues and cares passionately about providing good government for all Connecticut’s citizens.”

“Connecticut voters share a special bond,” said Kalamarides. “We are able to know each other well, to work across the state with one another, to disagree with each other--and still be friends. It is very much a part of my life that I care a great deal about, and I am thrilled by the possibility of representing our state at the electoral college.”

In addition to Kalamarides’ election, Wilton DTC chair Tom Dubin was elected as one of two members of the Democratic State Central Committee from the 26th state senatorial district.