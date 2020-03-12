Wilton resident Mike Solecki joins SoundWaters board

Mike Solecki of Wilton has joined the Board of Directors of SoundWaters. Mike Solecki of Wilton has joined the Board of Directors of SoundWaters. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton resident Mike Solecki joins SoundWaters board 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — SoundWaters Board of Directors voted at its February meeting to accept four new members: Mike Solecki of Wilton, Sara Appleyard Adams and Ben Gifford of Stamford, and Jim Barker of Darien.

Each has been appointed initially for one three-year term. As directors, they will join a 29-person board to assist SoundWaters President Dr. Leigh Shemitz and her team to grow the organization’s capacity through strategic planning and fundraising.

SoundWaters, founded in 1989, is the region’s premier environmental education organization focused on the protection of Long Island Sound and its watershed. Annually, SoundWaters hosts shipboard and landbased programs for more than 30,000 students from pre-K through high school.

Solecki is a senior managing director and chief investment officer for State Street Global Advisors.

“I am honored to join SoundWaters and the leadership team engaging with students and the public to create a sustainable environment for Long Island Sound for future generations to enjoy,” he said.