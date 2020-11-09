Wilton reports one new death from COVID-19

One new death, attributed to COVID-19, was reported in Wilton on Nov. 6, 2020. One new death, attributed to COVID-19, was reported in Wilton on Nov. 6, 2020. Photo: File Graphic Photo: File Graphic Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton reports one new death from COVID-19 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The number of people who have died with COVID-19 is now up to 43 in Wilton, after one new death was reported on Nov. 6.

“Our collective thoughts go out to family and friends for your loss of your loved one,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website, without releasing any further details about the individual.

This is the first reported death of someone with coronavirus in Wilton since July 19.

For the past month, Wilton has seen a steady rise in COVID-19, with three new cases reported by the Department of Public Health on Nov. 6. There have been 44 reported cases of COVID in Wilton in the past week, a total of 74 in the past 37 days.

As a result, Wilton has been placed on “orange alert” status by the DPH, a designation given to municipalities with 10 to 14 new cases of COVID per day per 100,000 people.

Last week, Vanderslice announced seven cases of COVID had been reported in seven days at an assisted-living facility in Wilton, without naming the facility.

However, the state Department of Public Health reported there have been seven new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, at the Brookdale Assisted Living facility on Danbury Road in Wilton.

“We can confirm that more than one member of our Brookdale Wilton community has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Heather Hunter, Brookdale’s communications manager.

Hunter also confirmed there had been one recent death at Brookdale, but it is unclear if this death is the same as the death reported Nov. 6.

“While there was a diagnosis of COVID-19, we have not received a cause of death at this time,” Hunter said.

She added, “We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the resident. We are supporting our residents, their family members, and associates during this heartbreaking development.”

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, 338 cases of COVID have been reported in Wilton, 131 additional since June 16, when Phase 2 reopening was implemented, and 138 since May 19, the beginning of Phase 1.

COVID has seen a resurgence statewide in the past weeks, with 1,065 new cases reported on Nov. 6, bringing the state’s total count to 78,125, with 402 patients currently hospitalized for the virus, and 4,671 total deaths.

To prevent the spread of the virus, last week, Gov. Ned Lamont issued Executive Order 9K, moving the state back to a modified version of Phase 2, ordering a 10 p.m. mandatory closing time for restaurants and limiting the number of patrons at any one time.

The DPH is advising residents to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless going to work, shopping for groceries or going to medical appointments.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com